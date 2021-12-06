Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,708,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 231,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 25,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

