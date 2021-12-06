Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $56.77 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02.

