Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $332,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,043,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,496,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,950,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,247,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $120.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $125.76. The firm has a market cap of $146.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

