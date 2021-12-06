Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $278.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $238.04 and a one year high of $296.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.80.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

