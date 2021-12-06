Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,550 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zymeworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Zymeworks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $18.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.87. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

