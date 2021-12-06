RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $62.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.40.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $30.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.12. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $764,960.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $3,291,721. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

