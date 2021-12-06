Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 266,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,629,000 after acquiring an additional 196,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 46,430 shares in the last quarter.

PCY stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

