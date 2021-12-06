Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,660 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $156.89 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

