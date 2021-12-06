Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $303,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

