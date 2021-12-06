Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.15.

RXT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.39. 2,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

