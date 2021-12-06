QuickSwap Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $249.25 or 0.00514526 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $81.53 million and $10.12 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00054752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.75 or 0.08297819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,265.88 or 0.99633433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00076120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.