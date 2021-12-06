Quant (QNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.04 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. Quant has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $61.04 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $165.70 or 0.00338721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011698 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $772.63 or 0.01579416 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002855 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

