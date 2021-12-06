QDM International (QDMI) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 34 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare QDM International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QDM International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 247 1056 1189 46 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.91%. Given QDM International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -403.41% N/A -423.59% QDM International Competitors 5.47% 20.21% 5.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QDM International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.29 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 37.42

QDM International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

QDM International has a beta of 7.54, meaning that its stock price is 654% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QDM International rivals beat QDM International on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

