Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

DSGX stock opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

