Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

PDCO stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $849,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

