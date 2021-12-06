Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.76 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $258.86 million and approximately $25.76 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00055195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.49 or 0.08416627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.21 or 0.99893038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00078322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.