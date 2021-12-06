PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Raised by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3,587.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

PulteGroup stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.