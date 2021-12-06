PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Boosted by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

