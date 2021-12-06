PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $23,819.38 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $23,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.39.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James increased their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.