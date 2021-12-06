PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $23,819.38 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $23,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.39.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,221,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James increased their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

