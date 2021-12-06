Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.
Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.
Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.
PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
