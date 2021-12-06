Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

