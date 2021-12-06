Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 888,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,095,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
