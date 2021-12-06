Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 888,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,095,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.