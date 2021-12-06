Public Mint (MINT) Reaches Market Cap of $11.57 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $80,517.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Public Mint has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00033900 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,934,032 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.