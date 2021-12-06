Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

