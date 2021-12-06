ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $137.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.41. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $383.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $48,955,900.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,632,429 shares of company stock valued at $808,052,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

