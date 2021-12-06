ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,577 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

