ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

