ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth $1,529,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

Shares of NBH stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $17.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

