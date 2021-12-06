Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $30.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 1,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,117. Project Angel Parent has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

