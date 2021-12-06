Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $33.64 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49.

