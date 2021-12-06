Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 60,380 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 189,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 152,956 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 352,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 104,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 28.2% during the second quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 304,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $50,063.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADX opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.83 per share. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 60.96%. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

