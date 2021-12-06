Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 11,888 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 158,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN opened at $43.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

