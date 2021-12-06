Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 28.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hologic by 432.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

HOLX stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

