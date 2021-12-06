Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 15.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter worth $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 75.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in WD-40 by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $224.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.52 and its 200-day moving average is $238.76. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

