Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 217,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

