Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,091 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yellow were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Yellow in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yellow in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellow in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yellow in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Carty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

YELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

