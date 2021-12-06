Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 435 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 227.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $203,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 17.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,733.71.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,863.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,790.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,627.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,941.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

