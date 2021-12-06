Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,024,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 201,668 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

SELB stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.01. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 23,695 shares of company stock valued at $97,234 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

