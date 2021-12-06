Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Concord Acquisition were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CND opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

