Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of PaySign worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth about $38,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 23.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,555 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,353. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $1.73 on Monday. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

