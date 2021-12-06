Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 10,472 Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUD. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Field bought 20,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field bought 16,224 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Audacy stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $366.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.66. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

