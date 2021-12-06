Polymath (POLY) Price Down 36.6% This Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $463.62 million and $29.16 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00305115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

