Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.54 Million

Analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post $156.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.20 million. Plug Power reported sales of $139.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $494.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $500.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $891.68 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $922.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

PLUG traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. 19,614,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,692,244. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.