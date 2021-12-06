Playgroundz (IOG) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $228,745.55 and approximately $1,472.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.10 or 0.08444315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00059325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,293.17 or 1.00081087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00077025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars.

