Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.31.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,502,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

