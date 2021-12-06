Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.11

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 1250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,502,608 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

