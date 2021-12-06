Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,340 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.20 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

