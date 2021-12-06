Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 390 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Kellogg by 64.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 68.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

