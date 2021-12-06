Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $436.00 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $334.08 and a one year high of $463.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $431.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

