Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $847,000 Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

