Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 574,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68,582 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,397.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

